Interstates Reopen in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials are opening the closed portion of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls and I-29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border effective immediately. All portions of closed interstates are now open.

Motorists are strongly cautioned that winter driving conditions of compacted snow and ice and blowing snow are making travel difficult not only on the Interstate, but other highways across the state. Reduce speed, keep the cruise off and be aware conditions can change very quickly.

Plow drivers are out working to continue getting roads in better driving condition, please give them room to work.

Drivers are reminded to check safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 before travelling this morning to view conditions, No Travel Advisories and roads that are still marked as impassable.