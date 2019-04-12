New Half Day Summit a Unique Leadership Opportunity for Local Students

High school sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply, but the deadline is today

Sioux Falls Rising Leaders is a new program in 2019 that aims to introduce young, local talent, to a broad and diverse group of Sioux Falls best and brightest. Leadership Sioux Falls, a program that has been around for more than 30 years, was tasked with creating a community impact project.

Rising Leaders is the result.

Craig Dewey, an administrative officer with Minnehaha County and Addie Sanchez, an account executive with insurance broker Holmes Murphy, sat down with KDLT News Today to explain the program and what they hope the outcome might be for students.

High school sophomores and juniors are welcome to apply to the half-day event, scheduled for April 27, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Students will have the chance to hear from business owners, young professionals and people who are passionate about making Sioux Falls a great place to live and work.

The opportunity will allow students to network with movers and shakers in the region, explore career options and develop their leadership skills. Multiple $500 scholarships will also be offered. Applications are due by Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m.