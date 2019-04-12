Stampede Goalie Calvaruso Out For Final Regular Season Games

Top Tender Shelved By Lower Body Injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede will play the final weekend of the regular season, with playoff positioning on the line, without the goal tender who has helped solidify them as a Clark Cup contender.

Alec Calvaruso suffered a lower body injury last Saturday in Youngstown and will miss the final two regular season games beginning tonight with Sioux City and tomorrow with Des Moines. It’s unclear when or if he’ll be available for the playoffs which could start as early as Tuesday depending on this weekends results.

Since joining the team a few games into the season, the Colorado College prospect has gone 19-6-2-1 with a 2.58 goals against average and been one of the most valuable players on this year’s Stampede.

The Herd will turn it over to Jackson Stauber in net tonight against the Musketeers when the puck drops at 7:05 PM. He’s 8-6-2-2 with a 3.09 goals against average.

The Herd currently tied with Waterloo for second in the Western Conference. If they finish with more points than the Blackhawks they’d get the two seed and a bye into the semifinals.

Lose and they’ll have to face the Muskies in a best of three series starting Tuesday.