The Sanford International Is Looking For Volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sanford International is giving people more reasons to get excited for nicer weather by opening up volunteer registration for the golf tournament.

Last year, more than one-thousand volunteers helped all week long during the Champions Tour Pro Tournament. Volunteers can help with shuttling people to and from the golf course and punching in scoring information. The goal is to have 12-hundred volunteers this year and there’s something for everyone. Including the Junior Program for kids.

“You can either volunteer on the driving range or as a standard bearer. Other than that, we have have tons of committees. Over 20 different committees that you can volunteer for if you are over 18. A lot of different choices, so you’re bound to find something that you like and enjoy,” says the Tournament and Volunteer Coordinator Makenzie Swenson.

Already, more than 4-hundred volunteers have signed up. Visit the Sanford International website to sign up for volunteer opportunities for the tournament.