Big First Period Carries Wings To Game Two Win Over Austin

Aberdeen Up 2-0 In Series After 6-2 win

ABERDEEN, S.D. — A four goal avalanche in the first period buried the Austin Bruins in game two of the Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinals, carrying the Aberdeen Wings to a 6-2 win and 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Jonathan Bendorf scored just 21 seconds into the game to set the tempo for the host Wings. Nic Sicoly, Brad Belisle and Stepan Pokorny all added goals in that period to stake the Wings to a 4-0 lead.

Austin scored twice in the second to cut the deficit in half. Matt Vernon held the Bruins at bay in the third period (he stopped 24 shots in the game), and Colton Huard and Connor Beatty each tallied empty net goals to ice the game.

The Wings can close out the series on Friday when they head to Austin for the third game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!