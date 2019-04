Good Day For Augustana At Sioux City Relays

Vikings With Several Saturday Winners

SIOUX CITY, IA — Though most of South Dakota is still digging out from the Bomb Cyclone, the southeastern part of South Dakota near the Iowa border missed the majority of the weather and can still play outdoors. That was good news for the Augustana track and field team since they had a great day at the Sioux City Relays.

