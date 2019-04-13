Quarterback Competition Front And Center At SDSU Spring Football Game
Jackrabbits Wrap Up Spring Practices
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit offense rallied for 33 second-half points in the 2019 Spring Game as the blue team pulled off a 47-37 comeback victory over the white squad.
Playing in front of a full house with modified rules at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, the Jackrabbit defense built a 25-14 lead at half, but the offense found its rhythm in the final period to win the intrasquad scrimmage.
Inside the Box Score
- J’Bore Gibbs threw for 148 yards and a touchdown, Matt Connors (8 for 12, 108 yards passing) scrambled for a score on the ground and Kurt Walding threw for 55 yards and completed five passes.
- Jake Aanderud caught the lone touchdown pass in the second half, going 55 yards for the score on his only catch of the game.
- Michael Wandmaker led the offense with three catches, finishing with 38 total receiving yards. Adam Anderson’s 50 receiving yards was second-most on the blue team.
- Mikey Daniel had seven carries for 22 yards and a pair of scores, while Blair Mulholland (who had 27 yards on 10 carries) added another rushing touchdown.
- Pierre Strong had the longest rush of the day (35) on his way to 43 total yards on six carries.
- Kyle Tuttle led the way with eight tackles, picking up a pair of tackles for loss, to lead the defense. Logan Backhaus, Levi Brown and Preston Tetzlaff each had seven tackles.
- Five Jackrabbits recorded sacks: Tolu Ogunrinde, Austin Smenda, Elijah Wilson, Xavier Ward and Cade Terveer.
- Marshon Harris paced the defensive backfield with a pair of pass breakups.
- SDSU’s defense forced seven three-and-outs, logged five sacks and tallied points with six tackles for loss.
- The Jackrabbits tallied 513 total yards of offense.
- Chase Vinatieri and Jake Wolfe each hit all five of their PATs and were 2 for 4 on FGs. Both split the uprights from distances of 40 and 44 yards.
Memorable Plays
- J’Bore Gibbs and Adam Anderson connected for the first big play of the night midway through the opening half, as Gibbs found Anderson on a 41-yard pass on his first attempt of the day.
- Pierre Strong Jr. broke out on a 35-yard rush moments later, setting up Blue’s first score of the day: a one-yard dive from Mikey Daniel at 20:32 of the first.
- Matt Connors found Michael Wandmaker for a 28-yard pass on a fly route down the sideline midway through the second. Connors scrambled for a 17-yard touchdown rush on the next play to give the Blue team its first lead of the day (30-29).
- Gibbs tossed his first touchdown of the day near the 17-minute mark of the second, finding Jake Aanderud on a 65-yard strike.
Up Next
South Dakota State reports to fall camp late July and opens the season Aug. 29 at Minnesota.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics