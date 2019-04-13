Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-When it comes to giving, folks in Sioux Falls will do the extreme to help their community.

About 130 people jumped into cold water Saturday for the Special Olympics South Dakota Polar Plunge. This is the 21st annual event. It’s a way to help raise money for South Dakota’s 2,500 Special Olympics athletes. Teams who raise $100 or more celebrate by taking the plunge.

“The support that we get from the local community and staff for Special Olympics South Dakota is amazing. Our program has grown leaps and bounds over the years. Just this last year we’ve gained more than 400 athletes statewide and we couldn’t do it without great communities like this,” said organizer Todd Bradwisch.

“Part of being a business owner in this community is participating in events like this especially, and this one is such a fun one. Even though it’s a little cold, it’s definitely worth always coming out and showing up,” said Katie Iverson, participant and owner of Glamour Defined.

The Sioux Falls event celebrated raising more than $55,000 dollars for Special Olympics South Dakota.