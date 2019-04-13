Two Inmates Placed On Escape Status

Travis Mann (left) & Matthew Weddell (right)

YANKTON, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Corrections authorities are looking for inmates Travis Mann and Matthew Weddell.

The two inmates did not show up to their community service jobsite in Yankton on Saturday. According to the state DOC, both men are minimum security inmates at the Yankton Community Work Center.

Mann is white and 36 years old. He is about 5’10’’ and weighs 140 pounds. He is serving sentences for convictions out of Brookings County for possession of a controlled substance and from Minnehaha County for forgery. Weddell is Native American and 38 years old. He is 5’7’’ and weighs 180 pounds. He is serving consecutive sentences from Stanley County for grand theft and failure to appear.

If you see either inmate or know where they are, you are asked to contact law enforcement.