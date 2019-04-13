Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Talks Faith & Football In South Dakota

Speaks At FCA Events In Brookings and Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS & BROOKINGS, S.D. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been jet setting through South Dakota today talking about faith and football.

Cousins started the day at Frost Arena in Brookings and later came down to Central Church in Sioux Falls as part of FCA sponsored speaking events. Himself the son of a pastor, Kirk had a long and winding road to the NFL. He encouraged parents to let their kids explore athletics on their own without expectations and hopes to teach and inspire based on some of the lessons he’s learned.