Cousins Thinks Continuity Should Help Vikings Improve In 2019

Minnesota Retains Most Of Their Core After Rough 2018 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Making a playoff return is probably the bare minimum when it comes to expectations for the Minnesota Vikings next season, something Kirk Cousins knows all too well.

Minnesota’s starting quarterback was in South Dakota yesterday speaking at FCA sponsored events. After signing an 84 million dollar contract, Cousins was expected to be the final piece to the Vikings Super Bowl puzzle.

Instead they struggled to an 8-7-1 record and missed the playoffs altogether.

Aside from some changes to the coaching staff, Minnesota kept most of their key personnel, something Cousins thinks will help them find the consistency they couldn’t last year.