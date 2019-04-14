Coyote Softball Completes Weekend Sweep Of UND

USD Wins Sunday 7-4



VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota scored three runs in the final inning and completed a three-game sweep of North Dakota with a 7-4 win Sunday at Nygaard Field. It is the ninth straight Summit win for the Coyotes (28-18, 11-1 Summit) who remain atop the standings.

USD third baseman Lauren Wobken came up with two key at bats in the later innings. She drove a sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. With one out in the top of the seventh, she sent a 1-0 pitch through the right side of the infield to score pinch runner Alexis Egan with the go-ahead run.

Like game two Saturday, South Dakota led 2-0 four batters into the game. Camille Fowler and Alyssa Fernandez singled, Jamie Holscher hit a ground ball that scored Fowler and Dustie Durham plated Fernandez with a solid single to right.

Unlike yesterday, North Dakota had an answer. Hawk shortstop Lexi Mayhood hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give UND (19-27, 4-5) the lead and second baseman Marina Marzolino made it 4-2 in the third with a solo shot to right center. It was the second home runs of the season for both players.

But Marzolino’s hit was the last UND would get. Alexis Devers relieved Durham in the fourth inning and pitched four scoreless innings. She struck out two, walked two and hit a batter, but surrendered no hits. North Dakota hit just .202 (18-for-89) off Coyote pitching during the series.

South Dakota completed its seventh comeback win of the season and second of the series. Catcher Jessica Rogers, who homered twice Saturday, was 3-for-3 with two doubles Sunday. Rogers was 6-for-9 over the three games and is batting .424 in Summit play.

The Coyotes’ top five hitters, which includes Rogers, were 10-for-20 Sunday with four RBIs and four runs scored. Holscher was 2-for-4 with two more RBIs, upping her Summit-leading total to 45, ninth-most in a season in program history. Fowler and Durham had two hits apiece. Fowler was 5-for-13 and scored four times during the series.

South Dakota has series with Summit favorites NDSU (home, April 19-20) and SDSU (away, May 3-4) remaining on its schedule. NDSU (6-0 Summit) and SDSU (4-2 Summit) began a three-game series in Fargo Sunday. The Bison will travel to Vermillion next weekend for a Friday-Saturday series at Nygaard Field.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics