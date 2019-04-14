Coyote Tennis Edged By UND

USD Falls 4-3



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota dropped a hard-fought 4-3 women’s tennis match against North Dakota on Saturday inside Huether Family Match Pointe.

North Dakota won four of the six singles matches to conclude its Summit League season with a 4-1 mark.

South Dakota, after winning the doubles point, took a 2-0 lead as Jana Lazarevic remained hot with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. It is the sixth straight singles win for Lazarevic.

However, the Coyotes, now 7-9 overall and 2-1 in the Summit, couldn’t continue the momentum.

Nanette Nylund earned a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles as the junior has won seven of her last nine matches.

The Coyotes got doubles wins from the tandem of Natka Kmošková and Anastasiia Bondarenko along with Lazarevic and Luana Stanciu .

“This was a well-played match by both teams today,” said coach Brett Barnett . “Congrats to UND for pulling this out.

“I’m so proud of how we competed and fought as a team. We had chances to win and unfortunately didn’t close out some sets. This team has been resilient all year and we have to be moving forward to finish this year out.

South Dakota closes the regular season with matches Wednesday at Omaha and Friday at Denver.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics