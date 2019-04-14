Coyotes Showing Signs Of Growth At The End Of Spring Practice

Final Public Practice & Scrimmage Today

VERMILLION, S.D. — Like most of the rest of the residents in their state the University of South Dakota football team has had an odd spring.

It’s just that the weather can’t entirely be blamed for that.

USD hasn’t been able to go indoors due to the ongoing renovations of the Dakota Dome. As a result the Coyotes have been forced outside and won’t finish with a traditional spring game. Instead they held their final public practice and scrimmage this afternoon in Vermillion.

After their first FCS playoff apperance in 2017, a young Coyote team took a step back to 4-7 last season.

They hope the trial by fire and another spring to develop will help them return to the postseason.