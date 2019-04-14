Jacks Shutout In Doubleheader Loss At NDSU

SDSU No-Hit In First Game 5-0 & Drops Second Game 1-0



FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State softball dropped a pair of road games Sunday, falling 5-0 and 1-0 to North Dakota State at Tharaldson Park.

The Jackrabbits move to 25-12 on the year and 4-4 in Summit League play.

Game One: North Dakota State 5, South Dakota State 0

Kendra Conard (9-2) worked quickly through the opening five frames by facing just one over the minimum, but ran into trouble in the sixth and finished with five runs allowed (two earned) on four hits, finishing with one strikeout. Emma Hardin earned the final two outs of the sixth with one hit allowed.

Ali Herdliska, Yanney Ponce and Baily Janssen drew walks for the Jackrabbit offense, which was held hitless by NDSU’s KK Leddy.

SDSU and NDSU battled through a scoreless pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the sixth, when the Bison broke the stalemate with a five-run inning. SDSU looked for a rally with a two-out baserunner in the seventh, but the Bison hung on to open the series with a win.

Game Two: North Dakota State 1, South Dakota State 0

Morgan DeMarais (6-3) tossed a complete game, scattering four hits with one unearned run allowed. DeMarais struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Herdliska was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, while Peyton Daugherty, Lyndsey Crist, Kerigan Torres and Janssen added singles.

SDSU put runners on in every inning, but it was the Bison who struck first in the bottom of the third by capitalizing on a one-out SDSU error to take a 1-0 lead; an advantage that held the rest of the day.

The Jackrabbits staged a final rally as Torres reached on an error and Daugherty singled up the middle to start the seventh, but a hard line drive was snagged and turned into a double play moments later. Down to its last out, SDSU looked to restart the surge with a Herdliska walk in the next at-bat, but could come no closer in the day’s finale.

Up Next

South Dakota State and North Dakota State wrap up their series with a noon contest Monday from Tharaldson Park.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics