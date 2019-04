How South Dakota Hopes to Give Businesses Better Access to Resources

Kristi Noem has given the team at the Governor’s Office for Economic Development a directive – make South Dakota an easier place for businesses to do business. Among the first places she asked them to start – the state’s workforce development website. Check out the changes for yourself here at sdreadytowork.com. And learn more about what officials hope to provide you access to, in the interview with Joe Fiala, below.