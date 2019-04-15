Kirkeby’s Masterpiece Earns Split for Brandon Valley Against Lincoln

BRANDON, SD… The Lincoln Patriots won the first game in Brandon Monday night 3-1 on a Presten Riddle 5-hitter. But Lynx ace Dylan Kirkeby made sure his team salvaged a split in the doubleheader when he twirled a brilliant 2-hitter, ending the game with his 14th strikeout! Dane Peyton had a 2-run single and Connor Knecht a 2-run double. But it was Kirkeby’s 2-hitter that was the difference.