Mickschl Leads Augie to Sweep of Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 11th-ranked Augustana Vikings improved to 36-7 (16-2) with a sweep of Minot State Monday afternoon at Bowden Field. The Vikes brought the big bats in the 14-5 win in game one. Ashley Mickschl helped her own cause with a 3-run HR. Samantha Eisenreich went for for 4 and knocked in 3 runs. Abbie Lund hit a 3-run HR and Shannon Petersen homered and knocked in 3 runs.

The second game was a strong pitching effort by Amber Elliott who struck out 9 in the 5-1 win for Augustana. Mickschl tripled and knocked in 3 more runs to pace the offense for the Vikings who’s only two losses at home and in the NSIC came last week in a doubleheader loss to Winona State.