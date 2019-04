One Person Hospitalized Following Monday Morning Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Sioux Fall apartment.

The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning at a complex on Doodler Drive, behind the HyVee on Sycamore Avenue.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 1o minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.