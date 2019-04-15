Part-Time Cashier

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part-time cashier to join our busy service team!

This person will work a couple weeknights from 4-6pm, plus rotating Saturdays 8am-5pm. Potential for more hours exists and can be discussed with the manager.

Duties:

• Post cash, credit card, and check receipts.

• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Valid Driver’s License

• Organization skills and attention to detail

Contact Information:

APPLY AT OUR CAREER SITE

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14472&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C