Romano Thriving a Long Way From Home for Stampede

Romano Thriving a Long Way From Home for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Stampede’s Anthony Romano is a long way from home.

Romano, Stampede Center: “The adjustment is not really seeing that many people, you know the big skyscrapers and all that.”

Originally from Toronto, Canada. Romano saw US soil as a way to achieve his dream.

Romano: “I kept improving, kept staying the course, kept getting better every day. That lead me to here to the USHL as an 18-year-old. I got a scholarship next year to Clarkson University to play D-I hockey.”

Romano’s ultimate goal is to make it to the NHL, but college is not a bad back up plan.

Romano: “It’s important to get an education because even if I do make the NHL or Hockey Pro, I’m not going to play forever. I’ll have an education to fall back on if nothing works out.”

This wisdom has led the 18-year-old captain to lead this team to the second seed in the west, with all the talent they have… jewelry can be a reality.

Romano: “We are definitely a Clark Cup contender and that’s the ultimate goal to win a Clark cup here in Sioux Falls.”

Still, for Romano Sioux Falls has to remind him of Canada just a little bit… right?

Romano: “Not really. This might be like the Air-Canada Centre. Not quite as big. But, it’s pretty cool to play in a big stadium like this.”

Well, maybe a Clark Cup can change his mind… Brandon Green reporting from Sioux Falls… KDLT Sports…