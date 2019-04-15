Scoreboard Monday, April 15th
College Softball
Augustana 14, Minot State 5 *Mickschl/Lund 3-run HR’s, Peterson/Eisenreich 3 RBI’s
Augustana 5, Minot State 1 *Elliot 9 K’s, Mickschl 3 RBI’s
USF 7, Northern 5 (10) *Miller 2 HR’s, 3 RBI’s, Mickelson 4 hits
USF 8, Northern 3 *Hove 3-run HR, Rutter HR, 3 RBI’s
SDSU 6, NDSU 2 *Conard 6-hitter, Rushing 3 RBI’s
SMSU 7, MSU Moorhead 0 *Golling 6 K’s
SMSU 12, MSU-Moorhead 1 *Tomlinson, Reak Grand Slams!
Northwestern 8, Briar Cliff 5 *Bosch HR, 2 RBI’s/Boeve, Schubert 2 RBI’s
Briar Cliff 7, Northwestern 2 *Schubert HR
College Baseball
Minot State 6, Northern 1
Presentation 11, Dakota State 7 *Wyatt HR, 4 RBI’s, Hoeke HR
Presentation 6, Dakota State 1 *Wyatt 2 hits-RBI, Alvarez 2 hits-RBI
D.W.U. 8, Hastings 0 *Bakley, Torres 2 RBI’s
D.W.U. 3, Hastings 2 *Anderson 3 hits, RBI
American League
Twins vs. Toronto