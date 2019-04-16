63rd Annual Pancake Days in Full Swing at SF Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – How does breakfast for lunch or dinner sound? Flapjacks are flipping at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Wednesday.

It’s the 63rd annual Pancake Days hosted by the Sioux Falls Downtown Lions Club. The group is expecting to serve over 10,000 people during the two-day event. That equates to roughly 60,000 pancakes and 38,000 sausages.

Tickets are $7 at the door and kids six and under are free.

Proceeds help aid the vision and hearing impaired and other charities. The event started on Tuesday and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.