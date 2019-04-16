Augie Softball Sweeps Doubleheader Behind Kadrlik, Petersen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With one final ground out and a series sweep secured the No. 11 Augustana softball team put the finishing touches on 10-day, 12-game homestand. The Vikings won game one over the University of Sioux Falls 12-4, and scored a pair of runs late for a 4-2 win in game two.

Augustana has won six straight games and runs their record to 38-7 (18-2 NSIC). Sioux Falls is 20-21 (10-10 NSIC).

Moments that mattered:

Maggie Kadrlik hit a three-run home run and collected six RBI in game one. The six RBI tie her for first all-time in program history for a single game.

In the two-game total, Shannon Petersen went 6-7 and drove in five runs.

Ashley Mickschl pitched just three frames, but it was enough for her league-leading 18th win of the year.

The Vikings hit four home runs in game one

Amber Elliott collected her 100th strikeout this season in game two. Olivia Wolters pitched the final two frames to get the win and move to 7-0.

Samantha Eisenreich drove in a clutch insurance RBI in the top of the 7th in game two.

Game one:

Following a scoreless top of the first, the Viking offense immediately went to work in the bottom of the frame. With the bases loaded, Maggie Kadrlik collected the games first RBI on a hit by pitch. Kadrlik has team-high 11 HBP this season and owns the school record with 49 in her career.

Christina Pickett followed with a sac-fly moments later and made it a 2-0 game. Mary Pardo led off the 3rd with a solo home run, giving her seven on the season. The freshman is currently third on the team in home runs.

Kadrlik doubled up the advantage in the fourth. With two on, she crushed her six home run of the season – a three-run shot over center field. Following a two-run home run from Maggie Dunnett, it was an 8-0 game by the end of the inning.

Although the Cougars answered with a pair of home runs in the fourth inning, Olivia Wolters came into the game and slammed the door. The Junior pitched 2.2 innings of shutout relief for the Vikings.

Following a Petersen home run, the Vikings had a 10-4 lead. However, the day belonged to Maggie Kadrlik. The senior came up clutch in the sixth, connecting a two-run single for the game-winning hit. Kadrlik finished with six RBI, which tie a single-game program record.

Game two:

Petersen carried the momentum into game two, starting the scoring with a two-run seeing-eye single to center. The senior had two of the best games of her career, going 6-7 with five RBI.

Amber Elliott got the start in game two and racked up the strikeouts. She finished with nine in just five frames and now has a career-high 101 strikeouts this season.

The Cougars tied the game in the six, but Petersen and Eisenreich both came up clutch in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back RBI. Heading into the seventh, the Vikings led 4-2.

Olivia Wolters pitched two perfect frames, facing the minimum and allowing no runners. Wolters moved to 7-0 on the season.

The Vikings now hit the road for a four-game series, starting with a pair of games in Aberdeen. On Friday, Augustana will play a doubleheader vs. Northern State. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. The Vikings close the weekend against MSU Moorhead on Saturday.