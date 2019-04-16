Authorities: Hartford Man’s Death Linked to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

HARTFORD, S.D. – Authorities are reminding homeowners to be cautious when using a generator after the death of a Hartford man.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Dustin Patch was found dead in his garage on Monday. They believe he died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable generator being used to power a sump pump.

Generators should be used away from your house in a well-ventilated area.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include headaches, nausea, and dizziness.