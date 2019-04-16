City Council to Discuss Plan to Purchase Flood-Damaged Properties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Residents are expected to learn more about the city’s plan to buy more than 50 flood-damaged homes in the Tomar Park area, Tuesday night.

The Sioux Falls City Council is having the first reading on Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposal. The mayor has budgeted $1 million for the city to purchase as many as 55 properties.

Additional funding would come from state-federal levels.

If it passes, the city council will hold a special meeting next week for a second reading.