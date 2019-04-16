Easter Services & Brunch Specials
Church Services:
- Embrace Church (57th location) 8:30am, 10:00am, 11:15am, 5:00pm
- Harrisburg United Methodist Church 7:30am, 9:00am, 10:20am
- Central Sioux Falls, 4/20 at 5PM, 4/21 at 8:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am
- Ransom Church 8:30am, 10:00am
- Holy Spirit, 4/20 at 8PM, 4/21 at 7:30am, 9:00am, 11:00am
- Faith Lutheran, 4/20 at 5:30pm, 4/21 at 7:00am, 9:30am
If you have a church service to add to the list, send the information to m_mattick@kdlt.com.
Where can you find Easter Brunch buffets in Sioux Falls?
- All Day Cafe 8:00am – 3:00pm
- Carino’s 9:30am – 2:00pm
- Carnival Brazilian Grill 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Casa Del Rey 10:30am – 2:30pm
- CRAVE 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Crooked Pint Ale House 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Granite City 8:00am – 2:00pm
- Grill 26 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Hard Rock Casino 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Holiday Inn 9:30am – 2:00pm
- Hyvee Market Grille 9:00am – 2:00pm
- Kaladis 9:00am – 2:00pm
- Marlin’s Family Restaurant 10:00am – 3:00pm
- McNally’s Irish Pub 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Rollin’ Pin 8:00am – 2:00pm
- Royal Fork 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Royal River Casino 9:00am – 2:00pm
- Spezia 9:00am – 2:30pm
- Tea Steakhouse 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille 9:00am – 2:00pm
- 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails 9:30am – 2:30pm
If you have an Easter Brunch special to add to the list, send the information to m_mattick@kdlt.com.