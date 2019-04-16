Encouraging Women to Better Explore South Dakota Outdoors

The Great Outdoor Store hosts Ladies Night to answer questions, get women outside

Eastern South Dakota may not have the most challenging hiking and biking trails, mountainous regions to climb, or rivers to run, but there is still a lot of land available to explore. At the Great Outdoor Store in downtown Sioux Falls, the staff encourages everyone to get out and enjoy what the region has to offer. Megan and Emily, who both help manage the team, love seeing women especially, willing and wanting to explore.

Tuesday night, at a special event targeting women, they’re hoping to get ladies geared up ahead of the summer season.