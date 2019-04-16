KDLT News Wins First Place Eric Sevareid Award for Sioux Empire Fair Coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT News has won a first place Eric Sevareid award for medium markets in the “Cable Newscast” category.

The Eric Sevareid Awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television. (More info here: https://midwestjournalists.org/sevareid-awards/)

The awards were presented during the Midwest Journalism Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota on Saturday.

KDLT News earned the top honor for coverage during last year’s Sioux Empire Fair. “KDLT at the Sioux Empire Fair” coverage included extensive live weather and news from W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.