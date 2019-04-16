KDLT-TV Crews Working to Resolve Signal Loss for Some Viewers

KDLT-TV is experiencing transmission issues for some viewers following a small fire at one of our tower sites over the weekend.

We have crews on scene who are working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can stream KDLT News by following this link: kdlt.com/livestream. You can also stream NBC shows and content on nbc.com and nbcnews.com.

We will update our viewers on our website and on social media when we have resolved the issue.

Thank you for your patience.