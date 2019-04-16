Pushback – or No Problems for Noem?

Political pundits weigh in the Governor's latest initiatives and first few months in office

When it comes to pheasant habitat, or movement on the Keystone XL Pipeline in South Dakota, there are frustrations that perhaps not everyone that should have been at the table on those conversations, was. At least that’s opinion of Sam Parkinson, Executive Director for the State Democratic Party, based on what he’s hearing from others in state government and the party.

Dave Roetman, finance director for the state GOP, disagrees and believes Noem is doing a good job making firm decisions that are in the best interest of our state.

Tune in to what they both, along with others, have to say about some of the more critical issues facing local, state and federal lawmakers as we head further into 2019 and another deeply divisive political year.