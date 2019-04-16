Representative Dusty Johnson Reviewing Border Wall Construction

Representative Dusty Johnson flew from Sioux Falls to the Mexican border last night.

Johnson says many details of the congressional trip are confidential for security reasons. However, he posted an update on social media this afternoon.

The congressman says he is currently in Arizona, at a portion of the slated steel wall that is under construction. Johnson says much of this trip will focus on what some call the “humanitarian crisis” at the border, and the policies that are driving it.

Today, he toured the site to look at the materials used for construction and the process of building the wall.

“This technology along with the physical construction, along with the trained law enforcement personnel, you can see how effective this could be in controlling the border,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s trip to the border is expected to last several more days.