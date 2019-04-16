Scoreboard Tuesday, April 16th
USHL (Clark Cup Playoffs)
1st Round (Best of 3)
Stampede 2, Sioux City 1 *Lee game-winning goal
American League
Toronto 6, Twins 5 *HR’s-Polanco, Rosario, Gonzalez
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 9, Roosevelt 0
Men’s Tennis
Morningside 8, Mount Marty 1
Women’s Tennis
Northwestern 7, Midland 2
Morningside 7, Mount Marty 2
College Baseball
Minnesota 5, SDSU 1 *McDonald HR
Augustana 2, USF 1
Augustana 7, USF 1 *Mix 3 hits, 3 RBI’s
Northern 6, MN-Duluth 0 *Chevalier 3-hitter
Northern 13, MN-Duluth 8 *Stilson, Pezonella 3 RBI’s
MN Crookston 2, SMSU 1 *Fleck 3 hits, RBI
SMSU 9, MN-Crookston 8 *Hendricks 3-run HR
College Softball
South Dakota 5, UMKC 4
South Dakota 5, UMKC 1
Augustana 12, USF 4 *Kadrlik HR-6 RBI’s
Augustana 4, USF 2 *Petersen 2 RBI’s (6 for 7 in doubleheader)
Northern 7, Minot State 6 *Reinke 3 RBI’s, Thompson 3 hits
SMSU 8, Wayne State 0 *Golling 3-hitter
SMSU 5, Wayne State 2 *Tomlinson 2-run HR
Northwestern 10, DWU 8
Northwestern 11, DWU 3