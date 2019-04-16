Senator Thune Tours Growing Small Business in Tea

TEA, S.D.- It’s no secret that small businesses in South Dakota are making big strides. One of them, DeGeest Steel Works in Tea was recognized recently for its success. That earned a special visit Tuesday From Senator John Thune.

DeGeest steel works is a third generation, family owned business. They produce steel parts for equipment. A month ago the president, Derek DeGeest was awarded the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year in South Dakota.

“It was a big honor to represent our company and South dakota and manufacturing,” said DeGeest.

Thune took a tour of the company to meet DeGeest and learn more about the operation.

“Well you’re blown away really, I was. To see it first hand and personal and all the automation, the robotics, the amazing amount of technology that they’re employing here,” said Thune.

Thune says these small businesses like DeGeest Steel Works are vital to South Dakota.

“They keep the economy humming. Obviously the kinds of things that they do here: steel fabrication and a lot of the newer things they are doing serve businesses across the country. That brings revenue to South Dakota. That brings jobs to South Dakota,” said Thune.

Derek says the company’s key to success since 1976 is their employees.

“That’s the one thing that we take great pride in and we are only as good as the people who work here and our team have been doing amazing things,” said DeGeest.

The company also prides itself on being an innovator in its industry.

“We have to be adaptable and innovative and be able to find new ways to do things to be able to always evolve and grow,” said DeGeest.

As long as these companies continue to thrive, so will South Dakota.