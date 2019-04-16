Sioux Falls Man Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter in 2018 Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 29-year-old Henry Francis Little Long was found guilty in the 2018 shooting death of 40-year-old LaKendrick Thorton.

Long was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter after a Minnehaha County jury deliberated for two hours on Tuesday.

Authorities say Long and 23-year-old Kelsey Roubideaux gave a ride to 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton and a friend on September 18th, 2018. They say Thornton and Long got into a verbal altercation before Long pulled out a gun and shot two rounds into the back seat of the vehicle, striking Thornton once.

Authorities say Thornton’s body was found later that day, on Ditch Road in Renner after a passerby on their way to work discovered it.