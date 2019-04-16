Stampede Ready for the Clark Cup Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede were ready for the Clark Cup Playoffs to begin Tuesday night at the Premier Center when they hosted Sioux City for the first in the best of 3 series. Captain Blake Bride felt really good about this team. “So it’s nice to see a whole team come together like we have. And have the passion to win that we do. It’s just amazing to see it and we have such a bright future here coming up in playoffs that all we have to do is play our game and we’ll be ready to go.”

As for head coach Scott Owens, he knows the second season requires a much different mentality. “You know what it’s mostly about team right now. Playing together as a team both offensively and defensively. It’s awful fun to be playing games in April and May , things along those lines. But we just have to execute well…”

All three games are scheduled for the Denny with the winner advancing to play Waterloo. The Herd were tied for second with the Blackhawks but lost the tie-breaker.