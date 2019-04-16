Vikes Sweep Cougars in Baseball at SF Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The No. 20 Augustana baseball team (27-11, 20-4 NSIC) swept a mid-week series against the University of Sioux Falls on Tuesday with a 2-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader and took game two with a 7-1 victory against their cross-town rival.

Game One

In game one, the Vikings and Cougars were scoreless till the third inning, where both teams would score their only runs of the game. In the top of the frame, Lucas Wylie doubled to kickstart Augustana’s offense. Wylie scored two batters later when Michael Svozil ripped an RBI single to left field.

The Vikings scored their second run of the inning and what would turn out to be the winning run of the game on a Ryan Nickel RBI single to center field that drove in Svozil. USF scored one run in the bottom of the inning, but could not plate any more runs for the remainder of the game.

Evan Furst took the hill in game one and continued a five-game hot streak on the mound while improving to 4-0. The sophomore has pitched 26.1 innings in his last five appearances and has an ERA of just 1.37 during that stretch. Furst gave up just two hits against the Cougars and one earned run with five strikeouts.

Game Two

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Vikings snatch the lead early on by taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning on a RBI single by Nickel that scored JT Mix. Augustana resumed the scoring in the second inning as Lucas Wylie stole home to put the Vikings up 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Riley Johnson knocked a two-run homer which drove in Svozil to stretch the Viking lead to four. Augustana scored another run in the seventh on a Mix RBI single to center field that scored Svozil once again.

Sioux Falls added one run in the bottom half of the inning, but could not find their way on the board again for the remainder of the game. In the top of the ninth Mix cashed in two more runs to give Augustana their final runs of the 7-1 win.

On the mound, Tanner Brown was awarded the win after pitching six complete innings and surrendering just one earned run. Brown struck out 11 Cougar batters and gave up just three hits.

Next Up

The Vikings return to action on Friday and Saturday against Winona State at Karras Park, the home of Ronken Field. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 4:00 PM, while Saturday’s action gets underway at noon.