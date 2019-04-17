Artist Sculpts Local Icon at Sanford’s Cancer Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Art can be powerful, which is why a Sioux Falls artist is sharing his passion with others and helping memorialize a Sioux Falls icon in the process.

Sioux Falls sculptor Darwin Wolf is live sculpting at the Sanford Cancer Center in the VanDenmark Building.

“It’s been proven through study after study that people exposed to the arts while in a healing situation heal faster,” said Wolf.

For 10 years Wolf has partnered with Sanford’s Arts Program. Six weeks out of the year he sculpts at the hospital, sometimes with patients and other times he sculpts his own projects and patients can watch. He is currently in the middle of a two-week residency.

“Our goal is to break up their day and distract them from all the trials and things they’re going through and kind of get some art into their lives,” said Wolf.

Right now Wolf is working on a life size, clay model of Coach Rich Greeno.

“I love doing Sioux Falls icons. Anyone like Coach Greeno is a treat to sculpt. He did so much for not just the track community, but Sioux Falls in general,” said Wolf.

The statue will be eventually be covered in bronze and become a memorial for “coach.”

Just as Coach Greeno made an impact on the people of Sioux Falls, Wolf is inspired to make his own impact. He is helping reshape lives through art.

The statue could take months to a year to complete. Once it’s finished he hopes to place it somewhere near the bike trail.