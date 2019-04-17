Authorities Identify Body Found in River Near Northwest Iowa Campus

SHELDON, I.A. – Sioux County authorities have identified a body that was found in the Floyd River, near the Northwest Iowa Community College campus in March.

Authorities have identified the body as Cory Allen Wright of Sheldon, Iowa. The cause of Wright’s death is still unknown following an autopsy.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking any information from anyone who was in contact with Wright since October 2018.