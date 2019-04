Authorities on Scene of Minor Train Derailment Near Worthing

WORTHING, S.D. – Lincoln County authorities are on scene after a train derailed near Worthing.

Authorities say in a Facebook post that two railcars full of grain tipped over.

South Dakota Highway 115 is currently blocked between 281st Street and 280th Steet. Authorities are asking drivers to use 472nd Avenue and to go through Worthing.