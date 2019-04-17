Herd, Muskies Play Extra Hockey in Playoff Game Two

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede had a chance to clinch the first round series with Sioux City Wednesday night at the Premier Center. They took an early lead on a breakaway goal by Ethan Phillips. But the Muskies rallied to the game on Blake Biondi’s 2nd goal of the series and then take the lead in the 2nd period when Albin Nilsson scored. That’s when Tuesday’s hero Andre Lee took over. He ripped home the tying goal in the 3rd period and that’s how it ended in regulation.

The teams played through 2 scoreless overtime periods and were headed to a 3rd OT when this story was posted. We will have the game-winning goal and reactions on KDLT Sports Thursday at 6. If Sioux City wins there will be a 3rd and deciding game Thursday night also at the Premier Center. If the Stampede win, they clinch the series and will move on to play Waterloo, a team they tied with in the division, but lost the tie-breaker. The Herd went 4-1-1 against the Blackhawks this season.