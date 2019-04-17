How You Can Help the Washington Pavilion Celebrate 20 Years

SIOUX FALLS – The Washington Pavilion is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – and they want to bring you in on the fun.

The Pavilion opened its doors on June 1, 1999. To commemorate the milestone, they’ve put together a full slate of events this June – including a day-long festival.

Officials say after 20 years of highlighting arts and science in the area — they’re really hitting their stride.

“I think we really have figured out what the community wants us to be and what they’re demanding of us,” said Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith. “We’re simply responding to those demands. It’s just working beautifully for everybody.”

Here’s a schedule of events planned for this June:

20th Anniversary Celebration – June 1, 2019

Day-long festival of fun, activities and entertaining events:

o Museums open free of charge 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

o Special, free activities and programming for youth and families throughout the day:

Children’s activities, arts and crafts, games, inflatables, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Face-painting: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Free movies in the Wells Fargo CineDome

o Food trucks and concessions throughout the day

o Birthday cupcake giveaway

o Radley Rex mascot appearances

o Live entertainment throughout the day, and evening street dance:

On stage between 1-5 p.m.

Youth theater productions

“Danger Committee” entertainment – knife throwing and juggling act from “America’s Got Talent”

DJ Jer

On stage after 5 p.m.

Goodroad

OK, Parade

Spooncat

Free First Friday – June 7, 2019

o Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, 5-8 p.m.

Hands-on art projects, scavenger hunts and prizes available for families.

Steve Martin & Martin Short – June 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

o Ticketed event, one performance.

LES MISERABLES – June 12-16, 2019

o Ticketed events, seven performances – evening and afternoon matinee options.

Retro Day – June 22, 2019

o The Washington Pavilion will ‘throwback’ to June 1, 1999 with 1999 pricing all day.

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call the Box Office at (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.