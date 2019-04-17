Lorenzo Brown Insired By Championship Losses

Lorenzo Brown Insired By Championship Losses

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm finally return to the Premier Center Saturday night against the Iowa Barnstormers, the team they lost to in the title game last year. And it back to back losses in championship games that has kept QB Lorenzo Brown coming back for more. “You have one goal set and when you fall short of that it leaves a sour taste in your mouth. You always go into what ifs and what you could have done better and things would have gone one way or another. You’ve got to live with that and you can only deal with it by preparing for what’s to come and it’s another season so…” The Storm are off to a great start with Brown back at the controls. Their only loss in 6 games was at Arizona.