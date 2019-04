SkyWest: Plane Struck by Lightning Lands Safely in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Passengers heading from Watertown to Denver encountered a scary flight Wednesday morning.

Their SkyWest airplane was struck by lightning mid-air on its way to Pierre. The plane landed in Pierre without complications.

Representatives from SkyWest say all passengers got off the plane safely. The company is now working to make sure those passengers get to their final destination in Denver.