Someone You Should Know: 9-1-1 Dispatchers

CANTON, SD- The police officers and firefighters are always thanked for their dedication and service whenever there is an emergency. But now this week is all about the 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“It’s neat that we’re recognized. You know, usually we’re (kind of) the forgotten ones and that’s fine. No body here does it for recognition, but it’s nice to be recognized and remembered,” says 9-1-1 Dispatcher of Lincoln County Kyle Lease.

Before the 1st responders can answer your call for help, the 9-1-1 dispatchers rely on your information to send the proper care you might need. Some calls include talking a caller through performing C.P.R or even talking with an elderly caller who might be confused and doesn’t have anyone to talk too. If you’re looking for a career where anything can happen, this might be the job for you.

Lease explains, “If you’re looking to be challenged and never know what you’re gonna get into when you come into work, it’s a great field for you. It’s rewarding (personally) to know that you’ve helped people on their worst day.”

Kyle has been a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Lincoln County for almost 18 years. The most interesting call he has picked up is talking a caller through delivering a baby. Thee most challenging was helping a family through a house fire. Kyle says they help every one through their best and worst days, but it makes the job rewarding knowing they have made a difference.

“It’s a position that a lot of people can’t do,” states Lease. “It takes a pretty special person to be able to take some of those calls day in and day out, nights, weekends, and holidays 365 days a year.”