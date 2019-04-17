South Dakota DOT to Discuss Plans for I-29, 85th Street Interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Road crews are looking at adding a new interchange to I-29, south of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding an open house this evening to discuss the project. Crews are looking at the possibility of connecting 85th Street to I-29.

DOT officials will be on hand to discuss the project at Tea City Hall this evening, starting at 5:30. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the City of Sioux Falls’ Facebook page.