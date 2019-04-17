Stampede Players Ready For Game 2

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede won game one against Sioux City Tuesday night 2-1 on goals by Jared Westcott and Andre Lee. While it’s a nice way to start the best of 3 series, they realize that game two Wednesday is really important. “A lot of people might say that it’s comfortable but we’re not trying to play comfortable right now. I mean it’s nice to know that we got one of two out of the way but we’re not feeling that way. We just want to get back at it…” says Westcott. Max Crozier, who assisted on Lee’s game-winner agrees. “It feels great getting that game out of the way but we’re ready to battle every single night and we’re ready for tomorrow night. We’re going right now and the boys are really pumped and we’re going to feed off that high energy and keep on going…”