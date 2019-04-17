Suspect in Falls Park Shooting Death Facing New Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man suspected of shooting and killing another man at Falls Park last August is now facing new charges.

Abraham Darsaw appeared in a Minnehaha County court this morning. Darsaw is accused of having a weapon in jail.

Darsaw has been jailed since last August after he was arrested in connection to a shooting at Falls Park. In addition to murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, Darsaw is now facing a new felony charge of possession of a weapon in jail.