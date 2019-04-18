Aberdeen Wings Go For the Sweep Friday Night

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings travel to Austin Friday night attempting to sweep their best of 5 playoff series after 2-1 and 6-2 wins at the Odde. The Wings had a record-setting season with 97 points and had a 19 game win streak to their credit. Head coach Scott Langer thinks that incredible run gave the team plenty of confidence that should carry over in the post season. “A third of our season was all won in a row. That’s pretty tough to do. And for this group to win so many games so many different ways. I think at the end of the year that’s going to come into play…”