AG Barr to Release a Redacted Version of the Mueller Report

Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on Thursday morning, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

Attorney General William Barr says he will give Congress a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report at 11 a.m.

He told reporters at the Justice Department that he would transmit to Congress copies of the public version of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Democrats complained that Barr’s news conference was an effort to influence reaction to the report ahead of its release.

